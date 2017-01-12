Uncategorized

You Are Safe Here

Posted by transcribingmemory on

This blog is a safe place for all.

This blog is a safe place for people of any race.

This blog is a safe place for people of any religion.

This blog is a safe place for immigrants.

This blog is a safe place for people who speak any language.

This blog is safe for people no matter what you wear.

This blog is a safe place if you have physical or mental ailments.

This blog is a safe place no matter your gender.

This blog is a safe place no matter your sexual orientation.

This blog is a safe place if you have developmental or social disabilities.

This blog is a safe place if you are a refugee and I hope wealthy nations who have no idea how good they have it open their doors to you and that you find a safe place.

This blog is a safe place regardless of your age.  (Although I sometimes swear!  🙂

This blog is a safe place regardless of your level of education.

This blog is a safe place no matter your political alignments.  I am a liberal.  I just thought you should know.  I believe in speaking out against some beliefs because, in my opinion, people should be loved, accepted, or left alone as long as they aren’t hurting anyone.

If you disagree, let’s learn how to logically, lovingly, and respectfully communicate.

