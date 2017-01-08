Sunday Share

Posted by transcribingmemory on

Happy Sunday!  This week I didn’t want to copy and paste the post I’m sharing or even reblog it because I wasn’t sure the formatting would come out correctly.  This blog is amazing looking, very professional and thoughtful and the pictures are AMAZING!  I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m going to put the link here and please go check it out!  This post in particular with put you in exactly the right mood for the new year.  I was so happy to see that this blog was not only visually stunning but written whimsically and interestingly!

The Blog is: The World According to Dina and certainly check out the post Still Waters.

 

2 Comments Add yours

  1. Dina says:
    January 8, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Wow, we’re absolutely thrilled to find our blog mentioned here!🙂 Thank you so much for this great shout out!❤
    Warm greetings from the North Norfolk coast,
    The Fab Four of Cley XoX

    1. transcribingmemory says:
      January 8, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      You are welcome and I hope people check you out because it’s a wonderful blog!

